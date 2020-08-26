Metronome 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $355,237.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $355,237.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00008068 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $20.33 and $7.50.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00132347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.06 or 0.01664519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00195028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00150741 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,287,406 coins and its circulating supply is 10,810,732 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $7.50, $13.77, $10.39, $50.98, $24.68, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $24.43 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

