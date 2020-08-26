MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of MGE Energy worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGEE. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 45.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.04 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. Equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

