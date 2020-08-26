MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0044

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $445,169.17 and $10,748.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004584 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 378,822,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,520,725 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

