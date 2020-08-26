MicroBitcoin Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and $347.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002098 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.