MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $248.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002012 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

