Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price rose 16.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 11,335,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 13,557,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

MVIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Microvision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The stock has a market cap of $219.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

