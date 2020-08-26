Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 302.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,033.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $116.19 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

