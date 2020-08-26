MINDOL (MIN) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00012826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a total market cap of $249.78 million and $179,450.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00751469 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005166 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00033681 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 117.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.17 or 0.01569145 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001015 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,562,190 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

