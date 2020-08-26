Minereum One Day Volume Tops $1,410.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Minereum has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,410.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00132997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.51 or 0.01668884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00195534 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00151285 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 9,866,034 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

