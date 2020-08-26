Mithril Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $9.23 million and $2.15 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00046385 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,362,500 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.