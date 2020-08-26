Mizuho Trims ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Target Price to $55.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

ALLETE stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.34.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in ALLETE by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,896,000 after purchasing an additional 66,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

