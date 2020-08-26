MOAC (MOAC) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $7.50 and $24.68. MOAC has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $15,495.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MOAC has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MOAC Profile

MOAC (CRYPTO:MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The official website for MOAC is moac.io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $32.15, $20.33, $13.77, $24.43, $51.55, $10.39, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.