Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post $77.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Moderna posted sales of $17.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $419.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $911.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $32.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moderna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $640,888.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,729,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,473,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,624,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,134,421 shares of company stock worth $74,976,042. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

