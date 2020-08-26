Moin Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Moin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Moin has a total market cap of $31,296.51 and approximately $315.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moin has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001765 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Moin

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,415,206 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

