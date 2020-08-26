Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,386 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $13,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 151.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 76,276 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 103.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

