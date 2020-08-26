MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $738.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00024982 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004250 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004135 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 199,138,006 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

