Monetha Market Cap Hits $4.56 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Monetha token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $171,600.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00044165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $650.06 or 0.05687577 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031451 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00049413 BTC.

About Monetha

MTH is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.