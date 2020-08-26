Mongodb (MDB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Mongodb to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mongodb to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $216.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.10. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $243.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Mongodb news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $94,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,872.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $5,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Barclays lifted their price target on Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.57.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

