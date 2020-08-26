Monkey Project (MONK) One Day Volume Hits $232.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a market cap of $99,179.63 and $232.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,010,924 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

