Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.59. 1,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,272. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.87. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,275,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 324,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,296,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,495 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,871. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.