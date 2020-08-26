Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2,058.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 842,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188,314 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.75.

NYSE:MCO opened at $285.38 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $296.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.37 and a 200-day moving average of $258.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

