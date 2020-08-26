Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,423,272 Shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 156.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Bilibili worth $54,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BOCOM International cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.50 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Bilibili Inc – has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

