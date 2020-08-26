Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,514,668 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 1,232.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514,668 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 18.61% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $52,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.