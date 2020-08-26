Morgan Stanley Acquires 237,144 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 957,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 10.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $47,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 124.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

XMMO opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $66.86.

