Morgan Stanley Acquires 51,279 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.26% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $55,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after purchasing an additional 178,085 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,739,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter.

KBA stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

