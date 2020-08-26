Morgan Stanley Buys 1,002,073 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 117.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of American Campus Communities worth $51,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

