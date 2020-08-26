Morgan Stanley Buys 243,222 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 140.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Seattle Genetics worth $48,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 122.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $783,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 27,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.17, for a total transaction of $4,280,080.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,345 shares of company stock valued at $30,147,594. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $154.89 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $143.51. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

