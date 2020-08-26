Morgan Stanley Buys 27,070 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of AMETEK worth $49,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AMETEK by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,895,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $2,033,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $39,700,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $1,011,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,192.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,301,322. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average of $87.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.