Morgan Stanley Buys 388,734 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $50,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 773,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 626,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 363,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 309,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,900,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 262,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,924,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 625,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 113,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

