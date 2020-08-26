Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.30% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $54,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

HYD opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $66.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37.

