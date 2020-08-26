Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814,966 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Datadog worth $51,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $47,562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $34,854,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,497,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 842,859 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,188.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,587,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 219,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $15,433,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,954,426.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,751,089 shares of company stock valued at $230,068,170 over the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.