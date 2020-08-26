Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $48,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,797,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,908,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,224,000 after acquiring an additional 295,066 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 45,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

