Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,109 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $49,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:CSM opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

