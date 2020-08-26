Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599,525 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $48,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,896,000 after purchasing an additional 358,591 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,333,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,302,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,269,000 after buying an additional 105,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $116.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

