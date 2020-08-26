Morgan Stanley Has $46.37 Million Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. worth $46,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12,355.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 17.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.7073 dividend. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s previous annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

