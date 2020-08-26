Morgan Stanley Has $46.42 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Yum China worth $46,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 807.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Yum China by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.09. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

