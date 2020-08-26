Morgan Stanley Has $46.73 Million Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Msci worth $46,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Msci by 211.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Msci by 243.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 53.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,457,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 6.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Msci by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Msci alerts:

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total transaction of $918,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,024,210.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,240 in the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $365.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.26 and a 200-day moving average of $326.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $210.34 and a 1-year high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.