Morgan Stanley Has $46.79 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,014 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 16.18% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $46,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,756,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,669,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,154,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $40.52.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.