Morgan Stanley Has $50.77 Million Stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,062 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.81% of Acacia Communications worth $50,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 1,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.99. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $233,749.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $63,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,499 shares of company stock valued at $302,936 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.