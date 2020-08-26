Morgan Stanley Has $51.45 Million Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,661,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of PagSeguro Digital worth $51,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,676,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 197.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,746,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,220 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 27.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,723,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,052 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,878,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 43.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,354,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,998 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.