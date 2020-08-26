Morgan Stanley Has $52.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535,911 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.49% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $52,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,817,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

