Morgan Stanley Has $54.68 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $54,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,439,000. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,245,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 762,487 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $19,424,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $18,558,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,319,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92.

