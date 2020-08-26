Morgan Stanley Has $54.96 Million Stock Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Crowdstrike worth $54,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 121.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $4,225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,058,412 shares of company stock valued at $935,104,840. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.46.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.96 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

