Morgan Stanley Has $55.38 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173,626 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Regency Centers worth $55,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,440,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,218,000 after acquiring an additional 131,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,226,000 after acquiring an additional 51,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,702,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,864,000 after acquiring an additional 263,642 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,485,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Regency Centers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,922,000 after purchasing an additional 108,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

NYSE REG opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,360. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

