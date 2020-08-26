Morgan Stanley Has $55.45 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,170 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of McKesson worth $55,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 41,302.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 92,931 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after buying an additional 832,260 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

