Morgan Stanley Has $55.80 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 846.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435,649 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.51% of Teradata worth $55,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,107,000 after acquiring an additional 538,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teradata by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,748,000 after buying an additional 106,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,236,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,340,000 after buying an additional 177,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Teradata by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 902,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 287,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:TDC opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

