Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.02% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $52,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.46. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $143.69.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

