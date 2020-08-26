Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 146.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,458,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.34% of LendingClub worth $45,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 1,022.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 564,678 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 564,678 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $394.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.16. LendingClub Corp has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was down 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

