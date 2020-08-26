Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,398,479 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Waste Connections worth $53,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.