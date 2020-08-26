Morgan Stanley Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $19.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

JWN opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $185,977,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 503,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,556,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 127,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

